ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will report sales of $80.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $43.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $363.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $444.42 million, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ACM Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. 232,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.62.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.