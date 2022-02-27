Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $670.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $670.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $465.54. 2,869,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.03 and its 200-day moving average is $595.14. Adobe has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

