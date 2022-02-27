Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE:AJRD opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 80,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.