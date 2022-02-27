AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, RTT News reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

AES stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AES alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AES by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.