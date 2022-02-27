Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Affimed by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Affimed by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Affimed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

