Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 210,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,914,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $685.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 583,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agenus by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 357,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

