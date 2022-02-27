Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

