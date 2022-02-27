Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 114,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762. Airgain has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

