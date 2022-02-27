Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $6.18 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

