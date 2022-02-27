Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 million to $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.31 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $58.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 191,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,235. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

