Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.59. 352,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,435. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,262,000 after buying an additional 271,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.