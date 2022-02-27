Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 5,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 8.35% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

