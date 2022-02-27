Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

