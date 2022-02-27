Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,751 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.94. 21,428,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,106,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

