Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.42.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 947,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 708.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.