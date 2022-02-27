Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $9,490,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.