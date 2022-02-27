Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

ALLE opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion has a 1-year low of $106.83 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after buying an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

