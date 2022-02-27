Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $368.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.67 million to $370.50 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $368.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 430,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

