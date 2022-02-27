Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $3,300.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,300.48.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $36.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,690.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,764.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,828.79. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,010.00 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total transaction of $41,682,827.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,340 shares of company stock worth $318,372,797. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.