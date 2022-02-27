AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.99. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.