Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.70

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.70 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.41). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39), with a volume of 63,310 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £20.50 million and a PE ratio of -26.36.

In related news, insider David Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($12,375.90).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

