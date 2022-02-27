Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.00

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 95307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$362.18 million and a PE ratio of -182.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

