Amarin (AMRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMRN opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

