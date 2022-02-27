AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMCX. Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

