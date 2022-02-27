América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37.
About América Móvil (Get Rating)
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
