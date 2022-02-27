América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.