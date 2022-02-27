American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $21.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.46.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

