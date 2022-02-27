American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AFG traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 242,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,955. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,642,000 after purchasing an additional 111,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

