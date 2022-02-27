American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AFG traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $137.07. 242,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,955. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Financial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

