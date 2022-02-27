American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Synaptics worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In other news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $4,761,618 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $227.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

