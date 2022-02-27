American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Churchill Downs worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.49.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

