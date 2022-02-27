American International Group Inc. Has $14.62 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.