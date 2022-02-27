American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 257.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

