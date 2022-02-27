American International Group Inc. Sells 11,365 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.