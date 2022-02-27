American International Group Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

