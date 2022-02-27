American International Group Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

