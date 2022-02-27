American International Group Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $133,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,187,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

