American International Group Inc. Sells 2,319 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,618 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.13 and its 200 day moving average is $220.35. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

