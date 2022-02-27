AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $32,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

ABC stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

