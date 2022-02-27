Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 391,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,623 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

AMRX stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

