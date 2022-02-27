Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

AMYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

