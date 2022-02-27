Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $13.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,796. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

