Analysts Anticipate Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to report sales of $32.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

