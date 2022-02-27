Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.44). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma stock remained flat at $$5.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,642. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.