Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). CareCloud reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareCloud.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

