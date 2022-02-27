Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will post sales of $202.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.97 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $840.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

