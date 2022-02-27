Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of CZR opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

