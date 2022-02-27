Analysts Offer Predictions for McGrath RentCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $81.25 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.