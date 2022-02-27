Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT at $37.60

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

