Analysts Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT at $88.00

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDRFY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 82,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,383. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

