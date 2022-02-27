Analysts Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $31.86

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

